Piers Morgan leaving ‘Good Morning Britain’ after criticising Meghan Markle

=Piers Morgan is stepping away from Good Morning Britain. On Tuesday, ITV confirmed the TV host would not be returning to the popular morning show following his criticism of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle.

“Following discussions with ITV, Piers Morgan has decided now is the time to leave Good Morning Britain,” the British television channel said in a statement. “ITV has accepted this decision and has nothing further to add.”

While Piers has not publicly commented, he took to Twitter with a gif that showed a clock with the message “Tick Tock.”

Piers’ exit from the show comes after broadcasting regulator Ofcom launched an investigation into Monday’s episode of Good Morning Britain under the company’s “harm and offense rules.” According to an Ofcom spokesperson, more than 41,000 complaints were received after Piers criticised Prince Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.

After a clip aired of Meghan discussing her struggles with mental health that included suicidal thoughts, Piers expressed doubts about her story.

As he shared on Good Morning Britain, “I’m sorry, I don’t believe a word she says. I wouldn’t believe her if she read me a weather report.”

One day later, Piers addressed his controversial comments about Meghan’s mental health.

“I said as an all-encompassing thing I don’t believe what Meghan Markle is saying generally in this interview, and I still have serious concerns about the veracity of a lot of what she said,” he explained. “But let me just state on the record my position about mental illness and on suicide. These are clearly extremely serious things that should be taken extremely seriously, and if someone is feeling that way, they should get the treatment and help they need every time.”

On Tuesday’s episode of Good Morning Britain, co-host Alex Beresford called out Piers’ continued criticism of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex. He also argued that Meghan has not publicly spoken badly about Piers.

“I understand that you don’t like Meghan Markle. You’ve made it so clear a number of times on this program-a number of times,” Alex said. “And I understand that you’ve got a personal relationship with Meghan Markle or had one and she cut you off. She’s entitled to cut you off if she wants to. Has she said anything about you since she cut you off? I don’t think she has but yet you continue to trash her.”

Previously, Piers claimed that he exchanged DMs on Twitter with Meghan and they eventually met up at a pub in 2015. “We got on brilliantly,” he said on The Late Late Show. “Then I put her in a cab, and it turns out it was the cab that took her to a party where she met Prince Harry. And then the next night, they had a solo dinner and that was the last I ever heard from Meghan Markle. I have never heard from her again She ghosted me.”