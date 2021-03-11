I was not interested in singing, always wanted to be a cricketer: Atif Aslam

Superstar singer Atif Aslam says that growing up, he had no interest in singing and wanted to become a cricketer instead. According to media reports, Atif Aslam said in an interview that he was an athlete and wanted to become a cricketer, but his parents wanted him to complete his studies. “Maybe my parents thought that playing cricket was just my hobby but they didn’t know how good a player I was,” said Atif. The singer said that he was a good bowler and his focus was on getting maximum wickets. But, cricket was affecting his studies and because of his parents, he had to quit cricket. Atif went on to say that, “After leaving cricket, I became quiet and lonely for a while but one day, I heard Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan sing and I never looked back”.













