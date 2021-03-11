The corruption mantra

Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru was very fond of saying: give me 70 per cent performance and I will be okay with 30 per cent corruption. However, seeing the widespread prevalence of corruption eating away all prospects of development, a fiery Imran Khan had launched a crusade against the “mother of all ailments” in Pakistan. And success kissed his feet as his anti-corruption mantra was believed to be a messiah that would steer us out of all our agonies.

But nearly three years down the road, the “clean” image has done little to retain grip over the masses. Though its army of followers is still standing with the same fervour, the PTI’s long-drawn-out battles on a myriad of fronts have disenchanted many. The basic problem remains the same. Khan was once the country’s most popular man because Pakistanis believed in his “Naya Pakistan” pitch. But the new team is nowhere close to building this new Pakistan. Meanwhile, the government’s critics keep asking about the rivers of milk and honey, the country were promised.

Realistically speaking, Pakistan is suffering on the economic front. Yes, there are calls for celebration over the return to growth (as predicted by Moody’s). But the rapid recovery of exports (crossing the $2 billion mark for the fourth time) cannot make light of the sky-rocketing prices. The chicken hike is the latest in the series of soaring prices of everyday items. Constant increases in power tariff are a debilitating headache for the masses. Where are the five million houses and 10 million jobs PTI took great pride in, one may wonder?

It is only because of the dismal lack of governance that is making the government lose its charisma. Why would an average Pakistani be interested in catching the corrupt bigwigs when managing everyday expenses is a formidable task?

Amid such a dire state of affairs, the state’s high pedestal can only be construed as raising expectations beyond its capacity. Not meeting the demands of the Pakistani people has paved the way for those promised to be shown the door. Political personalities tainted with scandals are being welcomed in the folds of power again. This could not be more obvious than the recent Senate elections where parliamentarians voted zealously for a candidate who was ousted over a multi-million-rupee graft scandal against his boss. As is the flow of the winds, the upcoming Senate chairmanship race would follow suit.

There could not be a greater need to focus on the delivery of services than today. No qualms about the fragile economy the PM Khan had inherited (thanks to decades of politically-motivated decisions and a never-ending debt trap). Overcoming the ginormous dents caused by subsidy-driven megaprojects perpetually tainted with kickbacks was no easy feat. Yet, a competent team aiming for better governance and performance could have made life easy for the masses; rendering him lasting popularity.

The government better pull up its socks to bring the change it made the countrymen dream of. Now is the time to come up with a real economic plan. The austerity drive and IMF programme might resuscitate our economy, but Pakistan is tired of a sickly economy hooked to a ventilator. Let’s bid farewell to superficial rhetoric and work towards real progress. Tangible development is the only way forward. Khan has to fight a theatre of the absurd where a deposed supremo is still adored despite his plethora of corruption scandals. And you can only win over “khaata ha par lagata bhi ha” narrative with development that can be witnessed, first-hand, Mr Prime Minister! Performance and only performance can break through this immunity to corruption. *