It is most unfortunate that after the founding fathers Pakistan’s statecraft remained in the hands of those who practiced politics sans principles. That is why, no reform agenda could be implemented even after the passage of 73 years. The main aim of rulers has been to make short-term gains rather than acting in a manner that is beneficial for people at large. ‘Will our politics ever return to principles?’ is the fundamental question that most Pakistanis yearn for an answer.

Every political party, during election campaigns, promises to improve peoples’ lot, ensure above-board accountability and the rule of law, and facilitate people with affordable justice. On the contrary, soon after assuming power, our governments’ main goal is to somehow put down the opposition by all means at its disposal, fair or foul. Instead of focusing on good governance, the goal is to indulge in verbal duels and downgrade the opponents. Resultantly, people are devoid of all of their basic rights and become the sufferers. What has been the outcome of such a state of affairs? The people have lost trust in the political leadership because they have been repeatedly let down by their chosen representatives. This is something very harmful for the integrity of the state and society. When the field be lost, everything is not lost, but when the trust be lost, everything is lost.

In Pakistan, rampant poverty, overwhelming unemployment, poor law and order situation, a sense of injustice, and uncontrolled inflation prevail. Moral values are fading away. Our police hoodwink the people and have become a mockery. The people feel directionless without a gyroscope. There is unprecedented turmoil which is caused by opportunist alliances. This has eroded the confidence of the people in the country’s political leadership. Although, ‘inviolability of the dignity of a person’ is enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution, this dignity has been allusive over the years. How long this decadence will keep chasing us? The question is more important than the possible answer. Obviously, the people do not deserve such denial. They desperately need leadership to bring them out of this turmoil and hopelessness.

What must be done to reverse this trend? Will Pakistan Democratic Movement bring about a revolution that would alleviate poverty, mitigate inequality, and increase employment opportunities? It’s highly unlikely because peoples’ lot cannot be changed for the better unless people themselves rise to the occasion. But, how can this happen when the people are occupied fighting for their own survival?

Unfortunately, the role of our parliament has faded away. It has now reduced to a forum that only facilitates the government and the opposition to hurl accusations against each other

To turn the tide, people need leadership whom they can trust, a leadership with vision, passion, discipline, conscience, and welfare of the people as their cherished mission. Such a leadership can, over time, transform the country’s social environment into a happy, humane, honest, and law-abiding set-up. Do we see light at the end of the tunnel? Will adversity give way to expectations and hope? The main responsibility lies with the government of the day. It must focus on good governance that would always put people first. Let the courts and other relevant entities deal with corruption and other cases. Do not waste your time and energy in abusing and putting down each other.

The country needs leadership with moral credibility whom people can trust. It is only the moral compass that will change our direction towards progress and prosperity. Sit- ins, public meetings and rallies cannot change our destiny. It is changed by creating social cohesion. The common person wants to live in an environment where there is peace, clean surroundings and be able to meet both ends. We need ethical leaders, who would, while making fateful decisions will not have an eye on the next elections but, have the vision to look into the future of the people and the country.

The easy way to get out of the prevailing predicament that the government suffers from appears to be to blame the previous governments for its own failures. Such policies and practices do not bring about the desired results. Despite having an army of ministers and special assistants, the poor’s lot hasn’t improved. This number should be drastically reduced.

Parliament represents the electorate. It is mandated to make laws and oversee the system of governance through various committees in addition to keep a check on the executive to ensure that the government functions within the parameters of the constitution and does not violate the fundamental rights of the people. But, unfortunately, the role of our parliament has faded away. It has now reduced to a forum that only facilitates the government and the opposition to hurl unparliamentary accusations against each other. Even some physical fights have also been reported recently inside parliament. Five years is a very long time to do something for the good and welfare of the people. Its tenure should be reduced to four years.

The military has never been so vehemently blamed (except when it ruled the country/martial laws) before for its involvement in politics. This is now being done by the opposition and most people have come to believe that it is being so. It must work hard to remove this impression, the sooner the better.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), an independent institution that was established to hold accountability without discrimination, has completely lost its credibility. This Institution has done more harm than good. The prevailing impression is that it is a tool in the hands of the government to browbeat the opposition. Unless it acts in an impartial manner, it cannot hold true accountability. Otherwise, people think that the country would be better without it. There are other organizations that can take on its task.

Police should be trained in a manner that may serve citizens rather than a threat to citizens. It is supposed to provide protection to the people and property, prevent crime, carry out criminal investigation, detect crime and arrest suspected offenders. But, unfortunately, Pakistan has been made a police state where each passing day, we hear about the misconduct of police with common masses. There is a gross interference in the working of the police by the politicians and the government. Resultantly, the police is completely dehumanized and only serve those who are in power.

Let us hope that very soon we will see a progressing Pakistan where the values that were the basis of the state of Pakistan (land of the pure) will prevail. Peoples’ rights enshrined in the Constitution, i.e. the right to life (Article 9), the right to property (Article 23), safeguards as to arrest and detention, fair trial and due process of law (Article 10 and 10A), inviolability and dignity of a person and privacy at home (Article 14) will prevail.

The writer is a Senior Advisor at the Sustainable Development Policy Institute Islamabad