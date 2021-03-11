KARACHI: After PTI ‘s Faisal Vawda step down from the National assembly seat, Election Commission of Pakistan announced the by polls for Karachi’s NA-249.

On April 29, the by polls will be held. During March 13 and March 17. Candidates can submit their nominee papers.

Candidates withdrawing from the by elections will be allow to withdraw their paper by April 7.

The scrutiny process will begin on March

Vawda after voting his vote in the senate elections on March 3, step down from his NA seat. He elected on the seat after bagging 3,5349 votes during the 2018 general elections.