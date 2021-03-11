After Meghan Markle modified reports about her making Kate Middleton cry, the journalist who had broken the story initially is speaking out.

The notorious story about the flower girl dress on Meghan and Harry’s wedding was originally reported by royal skillful and Telegraph associate editor Camilla Tominey.

Succeeding the Duchess of Sussex’s amplification during the Oprah Winfrey interview that Kate was the one who made her cry, Tominey has wrecked her silence.

Speaking during her entrance on The Morning, the journalist stood by her original story.

She said that she had conventional information through two royal insiders after which she stated that Meghan made Kate cry. “Because there’s always people updating on all sides, so there are different households and different principals.

Tominey was then enquired if she thought Meghan refuting the report had been a lie, to which she said: “No, but I think like any story maybe it was more nuanced. When I originally reported it, I said Kate was left in weeping and I said I was muddled, like what had happened here? But I did get it well-sourced and I’ve later received messages saying that story was truthful.”

She also retold viewers that the Duchess of Cambridge’s side will go unheard: “Did they both end up in tears? Did Meghan not know that Kate was in tears? She’s suing that Kate had given her a confession and a bunch of flowers and a card, is Meghan in a position to comment whether the Duchess of Cambridge was upset by this?”