NA SPEAKER REFERS INCIDENT OF 6TH MARCH, 2021 TO SENIOR PARLIAMENTARIANS COUNCIL FOR PROBE

Islamabad: National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser taking notice of the unfortunate incident that took place with members of the National Assembly on March 6 in the precincts of the Parliament House has referred the matter to the Senior Parliamentarians Council.

The Speaker National Assembly referred the matter to the Senior Parliamentary Council for a probe for unearthing the facts which led to the alleged misbehaviour with Members of the National Assembly.

The Senior Parliamentarians Council will submit its report within 15 days.

The Speaker National Assembly had constituted a 15 members Senior Parliamentarians on 10th March, 2021 with senior and seasoned Parliamentarians belonging to the Treasury and the Opposition.