PTI nominates Mirza Muhammad Afridi for Senate deputy chairman

ISLAMABAD: As election of the Senate chairman and deputy chairman draws near, Pakistan Tehreek Insaf on Thursday nominated Mirza Muhammad Afridi for Senate deputy chairman.

Earlier, Prime minister said that four names were being considered for the office of deputy chairman of Senate as the ruling coalition’s candidate. While Saifullah Niazi, Ijaz Chaudhry, Mirza Afridi and Aun Abbas Bappi are being considered for the slot, the name of the nominee will be made public after the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) core committee’s meeting today.

In this regard, Science and Technology Minister Fawad Chaudhry said the federal government would win the election of Senate’s chairperson and deputy chairperson, adding that strategies to ensure success in the Senate are being formulated.

Chaudhry said there is still indecisiveness over the candidate for the post of the Senate’s deputy chairperson; however, a name would soon be revealed, he added, since consultations were underway in that regard.

The election of the Senate’s chairperson and deputy chairperson are slated for March 12, with Sadiq Sanjarani the government’s candidate for the post of the Senate’s chairperson.

The Opposition has put forward PPP leader Yusuf Raza Gilani and the JUI-F’s Abdul Ghafoor Haideri as the candidates for the post of chairperson and deputy chairperson of the Senate, respectively.

This is developing story will update accordingly.