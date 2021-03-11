Peshawar high court orders immediate ban on TikTok over indecent content

Peshawar High Court (PHC) has ordered and immediate ban on the video sharing app TikTok, local media reported.

The popular video app will be banned as of today as said by PHC Justice Qaiser Rashid Khan. He further added that the ban will not be lifted until immoral and indecent content on the app is removed.

He claimed that TikTok was promoting indecency and vulgarity in the society.

The Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA) director-general told the court that the authority approached TikTok to have the indecent content on the app removed but had received no response.

In reply to this, PHC demanded that the app to remain block until TikTok officials responded to PTA.

Earlier in October, TikTok was put under a ban due to a high number of complaints against the app. The ban however was lifted after 10 days.