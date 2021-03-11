PTI expels MPAs Aslam Abro, Shahryar Shar over violating party discipline

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has revoked the membership of two of its MPAs over violation of party discipline, local media reported on Thursday.

PTI MPAs Aslam Abro and Shahryar Shar have been expelled from the party over their remarks against the PTI leadership, details said.

It is pertinent to note that the expelled PTI leaders decided to vote against PTI candidates in the Senate elections as they were not taken into confidence while awarding the tickets.

Both leaders were issued notices by PTI Chairman Central Standing Committee on Discipline and Accountability Salman Aftab.

Aslam Abro said that they contested elections according to their free will and freedom of expression was everyone’s right.

He further stated that he constantly requested provincial governor to work on development in rural Sindh but no federal minister visited the region.