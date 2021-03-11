Babar Azam slips to fourth position in ICC T20i rankings

Pakistan cricket team skipper and star batsman Babar Azam was demoted to fourth position in the latest ICC rankings for Twenty 20 International batsmen released on Wednesday.

According to the rankings England’s Dawid Malan stayed at the top and Australian batsman Aaron Finch climbed up to the second spot surpassing Azam and KL Rahul.

⬆️ Aaron Finch climbs to No.2

⬆️ Martin Guptill breaks into top 10 Gains for batsmen in the latest @MRFWorldwide ICC T20I Player Rankings after the #NZvAUS T20 series 👀 Full list: https://t.co/2ImN92Rkvr pic.twitter.com/k578Z47wzM — ICC (@ICC) March 10, 2021

Whereas Pakistan cricket team has earned fourth spot in the latest rankings while England managed to secure the top position.

It should be noted that no Pakistani bowler or all-rounder was included in the top ten rankings.