Daily Times

Your right to know Thursday, March 11, 2021


,

Babar Azam slips to fourth position in ICC T20i rankings

Web Desk

babar

Pakistan cricket team skipper and star batsman Babar Azam was demoted to fourth position in the latest ICC rankings for Twenty 20 International batsmen released on Wednesday.

According to the rankings England’s Dawid Malan stayed at the top and Australian batsman Aaron Finch climbed up to the second spot surpassing Azam and KL Rahul.

Whereas Pakistan cricket team has earned fourth spot in the latest rankings while England managed to secure the top position.

It should be noted that no Pakistani bowler or all-rounder was included in the top ten rankings.

Submit a Comment