Covid-19: schools in seven Punjab cities, Islamabad being closed for two weeks

The federal government on Wednesday announced the closure of schools in several cities from Monday (March 15) following a spike in coronavirus cases.

The announcement was made by Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood accompanied by Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Health Dr Faisal Sultan at a presser here after a meeting at the National Command and Operations centre (NCOC).

While briefing the media, the federal minister said educational institutes would be closed in Islamabad and other Punjab cities from Monday for two weeks. “The good news is that in Sindh and Balochistan, the situation is pretty much normal. As per the decisions taken [during the meeting], only 50% of students will be allowed in schools in Sindh and Balochistan and they will observe all SOPs including social distancing and wearing masks,” he said.

However, the minister said that in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while 50% of attendance in educational institutions will be followed, some cities will see stricter measures. “All educational institutions in Faisalabad, Gujranwala, Lahore, Gujrat, Multan, Rawalpindi and Sialkot will remain closed from March 15 till 28,” he said, adding that the closure will be counted as a spring break.

In Islamabad as well, schools and other educational institutions will also be closed from Monday on account of a spring break and be reopened on March 28.

In KP, the same measures will be taken for Peshawar’s educational institutions.

“Owing to a rise in positivity ratios in Peshawar, educational institutions and schools will remain closed from Monday, March 15 till March 28,” he said. “In other districts and cities [of KP], attendance will be 50% subject to the ongoing situation,” he said, adding that provincial governments will hold a constant review of the situation and will have the right to order the closure of schools, educational institutions and other places keeping in mind the coronavirus situation.

However, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) has asked universities to continue with their academic activities online. In a statement released by the commission soon after the ministerial announcement, it said that following the announcement government for Spring holidays in academic institutions in the selected cities due to recent upsurge in Covid-19 cases, all universities shall continue to operate as per guidelines issued earlier except for the universities and higher education institutions (HEIs) in Faisalabad, Lahore, Multan, Sialkot, Peshawar, Gujranwala, Gujrat, Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

“All universities and HEIs in the above-mentioned cities shall remain closed for physical attendance during March 15-28, 2021,” the HEC said and directed that the universities must ensure strict observance of the Covid-19 minimum health and safety protocols i.e. thermal scanning, wearing facemasks, social distancing, availability and regular use of sanitizers and disinfection of buildings.

Addressing the presser, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Dr Faisal Sultan announced that the 50% work from home policy will be enforced in the Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with immediate effect, in view of prevailing disease pattern and rising positivity ratio. He said that the government is once again taking strict measures to mitigate the spread of coronavirus infection in the country, supporting the ‘50% work from home’ policy in provinces also keeping in view the Covid-19 positivity trend. Sharing details of the decisions of the meeting held at NCOC, he said that earlier decision of allowing indoor weddings, indoor dining and opening of cinemas with effect from March 15 has been withdrawn. However, outdoor dining and takeaway will continue to remain open as per previous practice, he added.

He said that strict compliance with mask-wearing would continue across the board. He said all decisions to be enforced immediately will be reviewed on April 12. He said that smart lockdowns and micro smart lockdowns would continue to be imposed based on the disease prevalence and hotspots. He said provinces or district governments could impose this decision keeping in view the local disease spread trend. He said that the time limit of 10 pm on all commercial activities would be re-enforced with immediate effect on all less essential services excluding essential services while amusement parks across the country will be closed at 6pm. He said that outdoor gatherings would continue to remain limited to a maximum of 300 individuals with strict enforcement of Covid-19 SOPs. He said that the government has started the next phase of the Covid-19 vaccine in the country with the vaccination of citizens of 60 years and above.

Meanwhile, Sindh Education and Labour Minister Saeed Ghani said Wednesday educational institutions would remain open in the province – and a 50% attendance will be allowed. “The news of educational institutions closing on March 15 are baseless,” he said in a statement, following Federal Minister for Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood’s announcement of schools’ closure in several cities across Pakistan. “The coronavirus situation in the province is under control …. we had reopened educational institutions on February 1 after consultations in the steering committee – and even then, the attendance was restricted to 50%,” he said.

Clarifying that educational institutions would not close in the province, he said if cases were reported in an educational institute, only that would be sealed.