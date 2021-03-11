ECP notifies successful candidates in Senate polls

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Wednesday announced names of returned candidates on various vacant seats of Senate in place of those members whose term will expire today.

According to an ECP notification, the winning candidates were declared as returned candidates on general, women, non-Muslim, and technocrat, including ulema, seats from the federal capital, Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan.

As per the notification, the returned candidates from Punjab on general seats are Kamil Ali Agha (PML-Q), Afnan Ullah Khan (PML-N), Aon Abbas (PTI), Ejaz Ahmad Chaudhry (PTI), Sajid Mir (PML-N) and Irfan-ul-Haq Siddiqui (PML-N). The returned candidates on technocrat seats are Azam Nazeer Tara (PML-N) and Syed Ali Zafar (PTI) while Zarqa Suharwardy Taimur (PTI) and Saadia Abbasi have been declared returned candidates on woman seats.

As per the notification, the returned candidates from KP are Mohsin Aziz (PTI), Liaquat Khan Tarakai (PTI), Syed Shibli Faraz (PTI), Hidayatullah Khan (ANP), Faisal Saleem Rehman (PTI), Atta-ur-Rehman (JUI-P) and Zeeshan Khan Zada (PTI) on general seats, while on technocrat and ulema seats, Dost Muhammad Khan (PTI) and Hamayun Mohmand (PTI) have been declared as returned candidates, besides Sania Nishtar (PTI), Falak Naz (PTI) on woman seats and Gurdeep Singh (PTI) on non-Muslim seat.

From the federal capital, Yousaf Raza Gillani (PPPP) has declared as returned candidate on general seat while Fawzia Arshad (PTI) has been declared as returned candidate on woman seat.

From Sindh, the returned candidates on general seats are Sheherbano Sherry Rehman (PPPP), Syed Faisal Ali Sabzwari (MQM-P), Saleem Mandviwala (PPPP), Taj Haider (PPPP), Fesal Vawda (PTI), Shahadat Awan (PPPP) and Jam Mahtab Hussain (PPPP). On technocrat seats, Farooq Hamid Naek (PPPP) and Saifullah Abro (PTI) have been declared returned candidates besides Palwasha Mohammed Zai Khan (PPPP) and Khalida Ateeb (MQM-P) on woman seats.

From Balochistan, the returned candidates on general seats were Abdul Qadir (Independent), Muhammad Qasim (BNP), Molana Abdul Ghafoor Haideri (JUIP), Prince Ahmed Umer Ahmedzai (BAP), Umer Farooq (ANP), Manzoor Ahmed (BAP), and Sarfraz Ahmed Bugti (BAP). On technocrat seats, the returned candidates are Kamran Murtaza (JUIP) and Saeed Ahmed Hashmi (BAP) while on woman seats, the returned candidates are Samina Mumtaz (BAP) and Naseema Ehsan (Independent) while Danesh Kumar (BAP) on non-Muslim seat.

Meanwhile, the ECP on Wednesday rejected a plea seeking to stop the electoral body from issuing the notification regarding PTI’s Faisal Vawda’s victory in the recently held Senate polls. The decision was taken in a hearing of the commission, headed by its member from Punjab, Altaf Ibrahim Qureshi.

Vawda, who appeared in person in the hearing along with his new counsel, was asked by the ECP to appear again and submit his answers to the commission in the next hearing. During the hearing, Vawda told the ECP that he was unable to appear last time because his mother was unwell. He had brought a medical certificate to back this, he told the body. When Vawda’s lawyer asked for time to prepare for the case, the petitioner, Jahangir Khan Jadoon, contended that Vawda himself was present to answer the questions raised. “Faisal Vawda lied about his dual nationality,” he argued.

The ECP’s Punjab member pointed out that several columns were left empty in Vawda’s nomination papers for the National Assembly in 2018. “Faisal Vawda is not a common man [but] a lawmaker,” he added.

Jadoon said that the Islamabad High Court (IHC) had declared Vawda’s affidavit regarding his nationality as “false”, adding that it was the responsibility of the commission to stop a “dishonest man” from becoming a part of the Parliament.

The ECP’s member from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa said he wanted to take advantage of Vawda’s presence in the hearing. Addressing the minister, he said: ” You were asked three questions. Tell us why some sections in the nomination papers were left empty.”

Vawda replied that he was a “layman and this is a political case”, claiming that the petitioner, Jahangir Jadoon, was former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s man.

To this, the ECP member told Vawda to speak on the petition instead.

Regarding his absence in past hearings, Vawda said that his mother was “fighting for her life”, adding that he “could not leave her, even if he was hanged”.

Vawda assured the ECP of his presence in the next hearing on March 18.