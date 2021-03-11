Allies repose confidence in Imran Khan’s leadership

Leaders of the allied parties of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) met Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday and reposed full confidence in his leadership.

During the meeting, views were exchanged on the current political situation in the country and matters relating to the allied parties. The allied parties reiterated their full support regarding prime minister’s decision for the slots of chairman and deputy chairman of the Upper House of the parliament. They expressed their commitment and full support for the implementation of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s vision.

Minister for Defence Production Zubaida Jalal, Member National Assembly (MNA) Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Minister for Housing Tariq Bashir Cheema, Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak, Minister for Education Shafqat Mehmood, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz and Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar were present in the meeting.

A private TV channel prorated on Wednesday that Prime Minister Imran Khan has been pushing for the Senate’s deputy chairperson to be from the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. With the government’s consultations over its candidate for the post of Senate’s deputy chairperson underway, reports said Imran Khan has reportedly been urging for the ruling PTI’s contender to be from the KP province.

PTI’s Mirza Afridi is the top favourite candidate for the post, the TV channel reported, noting that the premier has directed allies to consult over Afridi, while Faisal Javed Khan, Ejaz Chaudhary, and Walid Iqbal are also in the run.

Meanwhile, Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan (MQM-P) Senator Muhammad Ali Saif on Wednesday decided to join Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI). Barrister Saif along with Federal Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Ch called on Imran Khan at his office in Islamabad. On the occasion, the MQM-P leader shown his consent to join PTI. Barrister Saif is retiring as a Senator today (Thursday).