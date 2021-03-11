Teenage girl raped, filmed at gunpoint in Okara

A 16-year-old girl was raped at gunpoint in a village of Okara district, it emerged on Wednesday. The victim girl said that she was kidnapped at gunpoint and later was sexually assaulted by two men who recorded the video. The incident took place in Okara’s 91-R village. According to the police, a case has been registered on the complaint of the victim’s family after the rape was confirmed in the medical report of the victim. Meanwhile, the accused have fled the area, while the police search was underway to arrest the culprits. Earlier on February 28, an eight-year-old girl, who went missing from an engagement ceremony, was killed after rape in Attock, said police. According to police, the body was recovered near Chach Interchange in Attock. The minor was allegedly raped and later strangulated to death. The police said that the girl went missing from an engagement ceremony where she had gone along with her mother, and later search for the girl was started on the complaint of the mother.













