COAS, Uzbek FM discuss Afghan peace process

“Abdulaziz Kamilov, Foreign Minister of Uzbekistan called on General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff, today,” the statement read.

“Matters of mutual interest, overall regional situation including the Afghan peace process and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed,” added the military’s media wing.

“Both reiterated the desire to further enhance bilateral relations including efforts for peace and security in the region.”

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan’s positive role for regional peace and stability, especially Afghan Peace Process and pledged to keep working for better relations between two brotherly countries.

Lieutenant General Faiz Hamid, Director General Inter-Services Intelligence, was also present during the meeting.

Bahrain

General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) held one-on-one meetings with Field Marshal Mohammed Bin Isa Al Khalifa, Commander Bahrain Nation Guard and His Highness Major General Shaikh Nasser bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Bahrain National Security Advisor during his visit to Bahrain on Tuesday 09 March 2021.

During the meetings, issues of mutual interest and regional security situation came under discussion. COAS offered Pakistan’s complete support in achieving shared interests in bilateral security cooperation including training and capacity building.

Later, delegation level talks were also held, where current developments in Afghan Peace Process, Border Security and necessary steps to be undertaken to facilitate an Afghan-led and Afghan owned peace process were discussed.