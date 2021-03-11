People rejoice over ‘historic resolution’ seeking interim province status for GB

The people of Gilgit Baltistan have lauded the unanimous passage of resolution in GB Assembly demanding interim provincial status, expressing hope for the process to materialize soon.

The districts of Gilgit, Astore and Chilas witnessed fireworks as people celebrated the historic occasion, terming it a step forward to their longstanding demand of representation in Pakistan’s National Assembly.

The locals in Ghizer and Skardu were seen dancing to the tunes of folk music to express joy as the GB Assembly unanimously adopted the resolution on Tuesday.

The politicians belonging to different parties talking to media expressed full support to the demand for making GB a provisional province.

Provincial Adviser on Food Shamsul Haq Lone said GB’s entire political leadership including government and opposition was on same page to give interim status to GB.

Amjad Hussain Advocate, Leader of Opposition said the resolution was in right direction for the fulfillment of the longstanding demand of GB people after seven decades. He demanded for setting up a parliamentary committee to pursue the matter till the fruition of the plan. Provincial Minister Javed Ali Manwa said all stakeholders were taken onboard for consultation which led to passage of the resolution.

Sadia Danish, member of GB Assembly expressed confidence that the people of GB would soon get representation in the National Assembly of Pakistan.

Kazim Maisam, Member of GB Assembly regretted that the previous governments ignored the demand of local people, expressing hope that all parliamentary parties would be united in giving the people of GB their due right of representation.

The resolution passed in the GB Assembly says that Gilgit-Baltistan should be given the status of an interim constitutional province and be given representation in the National Assembly and other federal bodies.

It further elaborates that Pakistan’s principled position in the light of UN resolutions on the Kashmir issue must be upheld in the amendment.

The resolution was moved by Chief Minister GB Khalid Khursheed, member of Pakistan People Party and opposition leader in GB Assembly Amjad Hussain Advocate, JUI member Assembly Rehmat Khaliq, PML-N Ghulam Muhammad, PTI Obaidullah Baig and MWM member Assembly Kazim Maisam.

The House by this resolution reiterated that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan would continue to support their brothers in the struggle for independence in occupied Kashmir.

Prime Minister Imran Khan had recently announced grant of interim status to Gilgit Baltistan as a priority of his government.