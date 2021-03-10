Rakhi Sawant dons Sridevi’s ‘naagin’ avatar

Bigg Boss 14 finalist RakhiSawant shared a deepfake video of herself as late Bollywood actress Sridevi in the iconic song ‘Main Teri Dushman’ from ‘Nagina’. In an Instagram post, Rakhi mentioned herself as a Sridevi fan and asked her followers if the film is ever remade, who should be cast in the role of the snake-woman.

“I love #srideviJi. One of my fav film is #Naagin if remade who should they cast – see and put your choices in comment #rakhisawant #biggboss14,” Rakhi, who is seen dancing to the tune of ‘Main Teri Dushman’, wrote in the caption. While Rakhi shared the post expressing her wish to relive the iconic character of the snake-woman, she got the name of the film wrong. No wonder, her latest antics have left her fans amused. Starring Sridevi, Rishi Kapoor and AmrishPuri, the film ‘Nagina’ was directed by Harmesh Malhotra. Today ‘Nagina’ is considered one of Sridevi’s finest performances. The film stars Sridevi as Rajni, a snake-woman, who marries a civilian to avenge the death of her spouse at the hands of an evil saint. It is to be noted that ShraddhaKapoor is all set to play the ‘naagin’ character in a new film. The trilogy will be directed by award-winning filmmaker Vishal Furia.