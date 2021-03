Farhan Akhtar starrer sports drama ‘Toofan’ will release worldwide on the OTT giant Amazon Prime on May 21. Farhan plays a boxer in the film. Excel Production released the poster of the film on its Twitter account. “ToofaanUthega! Catch the teaser on 12th March @PrimeVideoIN or retweet this tweet to set a reminder for the teaser premiere. #ToofaanOnPrime. World premiere – May 21,” read the tweet.