NAB seeks details of Covid relief fund, fuel expenses from DC office

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), Multan, has sought two years of record from DC Office Covid relief fund, judicial lock-up and fuel funds after they received a complaint about [alleged] misappropriation of government funds, reported Daily Times.

The NAB Multan additional director (staff) in a letter to the District Nazir, [a copy is available with Daily Times], has sought details of Covid-related expenses of Rs 9.957 million for 2019-20, judicial lock-up (Rs6.059m) for 2020-21, petrol worth Rs 1.029m for 2019-20 and fuel bills to the tune of Rs0.164m for 2020-21. The letter has sought the record and copies of the bills.

The letter [issued on March 2] has directed the District Nazir to present the documents by March 9.