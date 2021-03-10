Is Yasir Shami going to host a ramzan transmission on Geo?

LAHORE: Social media star, actor and journalist Yasir Shami has become a top social media celebrity and he seems to be getting big offers.

However, fans and netizens are speculating that Yasir Shami will likely to host Ramzan Transmission this year. It has not been officially revealed yet.

Journalist Yasir shami allegedly has been offered to host the Ramzan transmission for a leading channel Geo.tv.

Earlier, fans are wondering that Dananeer (Pawri girl) will possibly get a chance to host Ramzan Transmission this year. But it has not been disclosed yet on which channel she will appear.

Netizens have also hilariously commented on Dananeer by making memes that how she will host the transmission. One social media user commented, “ye mai hun, ye mere pakorey hain, aur ye iftari hori hai.”