38 people including 23 college students booked for attacking passenger bus in Bahawalnagar

BAHAWALNAGAR: 38 people were booked including 23 college students, on Wednesday for attacking a passenger bus at Adda Chubyana, vandalizing the bus, torturing the bus driver, tearing their clothes and threatening them of dire consequences when they were stopped from misbehaving with female students.

The FIR has been registered at the Ghumandpur Police station on the complaint of driver Ijaz Ahmed Wattoo. According to the FIR, 23 college students including Haq Nawaz Pathan, Mukhtar Pathan, Ismail, Ijaz, Umar, Azeem, Ahmed, Taimoor and 15 other unidentified locals forcibly stopped a bus of Tahir Express at Adda Chubyana.

The FIR said that the bus was carrying 40 passengers including 6 female college students and they attacked with sticks and bricks. Also the bus was badly damaged

Furthermore, the bus driver was subjected to torture and his clothes were torn then locals saved his life from the attackers.

The FIR said the attackers threatened to burn the bus and kill the driver and the cause behind the attack was, that the driver stopped the college students from harassing female students in the bus.