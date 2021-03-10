Israel’s PM Netanyahu likely to travel to UAE tomorrow

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will travel to the United Arab Emirates on Thursday for a first official visit to the Gulf nation since the establishment of formal diplomatic relations, officials confirmed on Wednesday.

Netanyahu will meet with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, media reports said.

“It was indeed an act by Iran, that’s clear,” Netanyahu said Monday in an interview with Kan radio. Iran, he added, “is Israel’s greatest enemy and we are striking it across the region.”

Late Sunday, Syria reported that it was dealing with an Israeli missile attack on targets near Damascus. Israeli media said the Israeli air force attacked Iranian targets in response to the assault on the ship. The military had no comment.

The Israeli-owned car carrier, which was flying a Bahamas flag, was struck by an unexplained explosion near the Strait of Hormuz. None of its crew was hurt and the ship proceeded to Dubai for repairs.

The Associated Press, citing two unidentified American defense officials, said the vessel sustained two holes on its port side and two holes on its starboard side just above the waterline.