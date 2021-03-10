Wedding halls are not reopening from March 15: NCOC

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines following a surge in the corona virus cases in the country.

The session was held on Wednesday with the authority’s chairman Asad Umar in the chair, according to an official statement.

The decision was announced on February 24 but has been postponed till April 15 because of the rise in coronavirus cases across the country. The decision will be reviewed during an NCOC meeting on April 12.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on National Health Services Dr Faisal Sultan said that due to a rise in coronavirus cases, the following decisions have been taken by the government:

People must wear masks in public spaces.

50% of people to work from home.

Commercial activities to close at 10pm.

Amusement parks to close at 6pm.

Outdoor dining to continue. However, outdoor dining and takeaways will continue to remain open as per the previous practice.””Outdoor gatherings will continue to remain limited to a maximum of 300 individuals with strict enforcement of COVID -19 SOPs.