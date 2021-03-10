PTI to use every political, democratic, and legal tactic to ensure Sanjrani’s win, Shibli

Federal Minister for Information & Broadcasting Shibli Faraz said that PTI will utilize every political, democratic and legal tactic for Sadiq Sanjrani’s victory as Chairman Senate.

He said in a tweet that opposition is using unfair, illegal and unethical means that are badly affecting the democracy. He stated that Prime Minister has announced an open war against such non-democratic practices.

It is to be noted that PTI has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the candidate for chairman senate. Whereas Pakistan Democratic is going to fight for the chairman senate seat going with Yousaf Raza Gilani.