Harry, Meghan will always be much-loved family members: Queen

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry and their son Archie will always be “much loved” members of the Royal Family, the Queen has said after their bombshell interview.

Her Majesty finally responded to the ex-royals’ tell-all chat with Oprah Winfrey that saw Meghan break down in tears as she and Harry revealed the pressures they faced within the Firm.

“The whole family is saddened to learn the full extent of how challenging the last few years have been for Harry and Meghan,” she said in a statement released by Buckingham Palace.

“The issues raised, particularly that of race, are concerning. While some recollections may vary, they are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately.” “Harry, Meghan and Archie will always be much-loved family members.”

Buckingham Palace has come under mounting pressure to respond to the claims made in an Oprah Winfrey interview, which triggered a crisis unseen since the anguished days of Harry’s late mother, Diana, in the 1990s. It set off a whirl of speculation about the identity of the senior royal who asked how dark their child’s skin would be before he was born.

Meghan also spoke about how she had suicidal thoughts, but failed to receive any support during her time in the royal family. Winfrey was left open-mouthed by the racism claim, which reportedly left the palace in turmoil and scrambling how best to address it.

Prince Charles, Harry’s father and the heir to the throne, earlier ignored a question about what he made of the interview, as he made his first public appearance since the row erupted.

Harry and Meghan’s claims have been likened to a bomb being dropped on Britain’s most famous family and one of the country’s most revered institutions.