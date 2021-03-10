‘Maquette’ — exhilarating worlds within worlds

‘Maquette’ opens with a conversation between two strangers in a San Francisco coffee shop, a flirty interaction sparked over a sketchbook. Romance soon follows and the game – the latest from the tasteful video game arm of the Hollywood studio Annapurna – charts the blossoming of a young relationship. It’s a straightforward premise for a game that is anything but. ‘Maquette’s’ visual world is expressionistic rather than realistic. This is a realm of fairytale castles, ornate bridges, gleaming keys and mystical orbs. The boy-meets-girl story plays out exclusively in audio snippets and pieces of text plastered on to the environment. In its juxtaposition of abstract puzzles with domestic-scale storytelling, ‘Maquette’ is more familiar, following the tradition of indie games that link high-concept puzzle-solving with romantic introspection. Like the relationship it maps, the game is at its most elegant and pleasing in the early stages, when its challenges are clearly stated and simply solved. Even so, the creative possibilities of this Russian doll world seem to extend beyond this brief, delightful exploration.













