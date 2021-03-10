PTC Wins 6 Global Diversity and inclusion awards

Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited (PTC) was awarded 6 Global Diversity and Inclusion Awards in the Global Diversity & Inclusion Benchmarks (GDIB) conference held in Karachi. The award was received by Waqas Ahmed Khan, Head of Human Resources, PTC and Beenish Kajani, Senior Human Resources Manager.

These awards are conducted by Diversity Hub Pakistan annually and their core objective is to encourage progressive organizations who align Diversity and Inclusion (D&I) with organizational policies and process for sustainable financial and social performance and recognize organisations which fulfil GDIB’s rigorous standards and benchmarks in the D&I space.

Last year PTC was awarded 5 GDIB Awards, however, This year, PTC won 6 awards in the following D&I categories: Vision, Leadership, Structure, Recruitment and Development, Learning and Education, and Communication and out of the 30 companies, which were evaluated, including multinational organizations operating in the country, Pakistan Tobacco Company Limited was ranked 5th nationally. At the ceremony, Waqas Ahmed Khan, stated that in order to get the right value out of diversity, we are working relentlessly towards building an inclusive culture where difference of opinion, thought and background is not only accepted but respected. “We have made some great progress in Gender Diversity and creating the right work environment that brings the best out of our diverse talent. This is reflected in our strong talent brand and our ability to export great talent from PTC across the globe in senior roles.”, he added. Ali Akbar, Managing Director PTC, shared his views on winning these awards and mentioned that as responsible corporate citizens in Pakistan, we play our role in creating inclusion by providing employment opportunities to people from different cultures and backgrounds. Diversity and Inclusion is one of our key Ethos that drives the transformation of PTC towards a Better Tomorrow. “My personal aspiration is to make Diversity and Inclusion a part of our DNA and a way of life.”, he added.