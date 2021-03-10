‘Women in Mining’ celebrations

The Mines and Minerals Department, Punjab in its pioneer initiative to create enabling environment for women in the field of mining, arranged a first of its kind celebration of ‘Women in Mining’ to attract and incentivize women on 8th March on International Women’s day at Flattei’s Hotel, Shalimar Hall.

The event was graced by the Director General Public Realtions, Ms Saman Rai as Cheif guest. On this occasion, Ms.Saman appreciated the Secretary Mines & Minerals, Mr. Amir Ejaz Akbar Gondal and Additional Secretary, Mines & Minerals, Ms. Samia Saleem, who have committed to make the sector more pro-women by arranging such an esteemed event.

The core team included Mr. Sajid ur Rehman,Deputy Secretary (Technical), Ms. Atika Ammar Bukhari, Deputy Secretary (Admin), Mr. Ehsan Zahid, Manager Finance, Ms. Javeriya Nasir,GIS Development Officer, Mr. Zaheer Abbas, Assistant Director, Mr. khurram Shahzad, Assistant Director, Mr. Aamir Younis, Assistant Director, Assistant Director, Ms. Sonia Liaqat, Assistant Director, Ms. Maria Amin, Assistant Director, Mr. Haris Mir, Assistant Director, Ms. Nadia Najaf, Translator, Ms. Fazila Javed, Computer Programmer, Ms. Noor Jahan, Principal Staff Officer, Ms. Humaira, AM Finance, Ms Faiza Shahzaib. AM Accounts, Punjmin, Mr. Imran, Caretaker put in their tremendous efforts to make this event a huge success.