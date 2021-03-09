Daily Times

Your right to know Tuesday, March 09, 2021


,

Gilgit-Baltistan assembly seeks “interim province” status from Pakistan

Web Desk

gilgit

GILGIT: Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday demanded an interim province status from the federal government.

Demanding an appropriate representation in the senate, national assembly and other federal institutions, the Gilgit-Baltistan regional legislature unanimously passed a resolution.

The assembly in its resolution also demanded an interim province status for the region and amendments in Pakistan’s constitution to provide constitutional cover to it.

“While amending the constitution, it should also be taken in view to ensure a continuity in Pakistan’s stance over the Kashmir issue,” the resolution read.

The resolution vowed its continued support for the freedom of Kashmir.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan presented the resolution and thanked the opposition for supporting it.

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry marked the passing of this resolution as historic. He termed this as a leap forward.

Shahbaz Gill in a tweet stated that the passing of this resolution is an important milestone in the history of Pakistan. He hoped that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will move forward side by side with other provinces in the journey of development.

Submit a Comment