Gilgit-Baltistan assembly seeks “interim province” status from Pakistan

GILGIT: Gilgit Baltistan Legislative Assembly on Tuesday demanded an interim province status from the federal government.

Demanding an appropriate representation in the senate, national assembly and other federal institutions, the Gilgit-Baltistan regional legislature unanimously passed a resolution.

The assembly in its resolution also demanded an interim province status for the region and amendments in Pakistan’s constitution to provide constitutional cover to it.

“While amending the constitution, it should also be taken in view to ensure a continuity in Pakistan’s stance over the Kashmir issue,” the resolution read.

The resolution vowed its continued support for the freedom of Kashmir.

Gilgit-Baltistan CM Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan presented the resolution and thanked the opposition for supporting it.

Gilgit-Baltistan Assembly unanimously passed a historic resolution demanding provision of constitutional rights to the region. I myself presented the resolution in the assembly. I am thankful to the opposition leader for their support.. pic.twitter.com/xOoWAXqMWs — Muhammad Khalid Khurshid Khan (@AbdulKhalidPTI) March 9, 2021

Federal Minister for Science & Technology Fawad Chaudhry marked the passing of this resolution as historic. He termed this as a leap forward.

Histrionic day for the people of #GilgitBaltistan all parties unanimously demand interim provincial status for GB to ensure constitutional rights for the people… truly a leap forward… kudoos to all who made it possible pic.twitter.com/V02Jf43K2y — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) March 9, 2021

Shahbaz Gill in a tweet stated that the passing of this resolution is an important milestone in the history of Pakistan. He hoped that the people of Gilgit-Baltistan will move forward side by side with other provinces in the journey of development.

آج گلگت بلتستان کے عوام نے اپنے پارلیمانی نمائندوں کے زریعے یک زبان ہو کرعبوری صوبے کی قرار داد پاس کی۔ یہ پاکستان کے تاریخ میں ایک اہم سنگ میل کی حیثیت رکھتا ہے۔انشاللہ گلت بلتستان کے عوام کے عوام ترقی کے سفر میں دوسرے صوبوں کے ساتھ شانہ بشانہ آگے بڑھیں گے۔مبارک ہو گلگت بلتستان — Dr. Shahbaz GiLL (@SHABAZGIL) March 9, 2021