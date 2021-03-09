Buzdar seeks Italian investment in SEZs

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that the government is making all-out efforts to provide maximum facilities to investors in the province.

Talking to Italian Ambassador Andreas Ferrarese on Monday, the chief minister invited the Italian investors to invest in special economic zones where facilities are provided to the investors. Seven special economic zones have been notified and the establishment of 13 SEZs has been planned by the government, he added and assured to provide maximum facilities to Italian investors in special economic zones.

The chief minister said that new tourist spots are being developed, adding that the scope of the Walled City of Lahore Authority has been expanded to the whole of the province. Similarly, the walled city is being restored to its original shape, he added. Pakistan and Italy enjoy the best relations and there is a need to further expand the friendly relations by enhancing the exchange of trade delegations, he further said.

The Italian Ambassador said a conducive atmosphere has been provided to investors, adding that a lot of work has been done for the protection of historical places. The Italian investors are interested to benefit from the opportunities of investment to further expand cooperation with the Punjab government, he added.

The Italian ambassador invited the CM to visit Italy and both agreed to promote bilateral cooperation for the protection of historical places as well as the promotion of tourism.

CEO PBIT, secretaries of P&D and tourism departments and others also attended the meeting.

Separately, Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar on Monday suspended 12 officials and removed four others from their post over negligence in their duties and delaying redressal complaints.

The chief minister swung into action against the officials after he paid surprise visits to Multan, Taunsa, Dera Ghazi Khan and Muzaffargarh and found the officials neglecting their duties.

Besides taking action against officials, the chief minister also issued show-cause notices to various other officials and expressed his resentment on their non-satisfactory performance.

The officials who have been removed from their posts included Capital Police Officer (CPO) Multan, and deputy commissioner Multan. Other cops from Multan who were suspended included the deputy superintendent of police (DSP), SHO and circle incharge special branch.

A district official of Rescue 1122 Dera Ghazi Khan was also removed from his post.

Responding to the actions, the chief minister said he would take stern action against those found of negligence in performing their duties. “Action was taken against those who failed to perform their duties in a better manner,” Usman Buzdar said.