EU-based HR defenders protest against hate crimes by India

A group of Europe-based international human rights defenders staged a demonstration against hate crimes in India in front of the United Nations Office in Geneva, demanding a probe into the Delhi riots massacre in which 53 people were killed.

The symbolic protest was held at Broken Chair – a huge red chair with a blown up leg – Place des Nations, standing at the entrance to the United Nations. The place has emerged as a hotspot for peaceful civil protests. Activists from around the world make the case for their cause through songs or silence.

The participants demanded a swift judicial probe into the February 2020 Delhi riots massacre of 53 people belonging to Indian minorities (mostly Muslims). They also demanded an end to Hate Crimes by Hindu Radicals in India.

A large group of protesters, while keeping in view the Covid-19 restrictions, expressed solidarity with the Christians of Nagaland and chanted slogans for the liberation of Nagaland from Indian subjugation. A tent and posters were put on display at the Broken Chair.

A three-day poster exposing has also been arranged at Broken Chair, by Human Rights defenders. The protest against the oppression of minorities and hate crimes against India has become an annual feature in front of the UN building at Geneva.

The placards and banners were inscribed with slogans about the rising Hindu Radicalism in India. The placards read: Stop Hindu Fascism, Minorities Bleed Under Hindu Radicals, Assam Under Indian Siege, #DalitLivesMatter, RSS Is Crushing Minorities In India, and Free Akhil Gogoi- The Leader Of Assam.