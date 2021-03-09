Crafts bazaar held at Serena to support women social enterprises

Serena Hotels hosted a Women’s Day breakfast and crafts bazaar to acknowledge the trailblazing women of society and to provide support and representation to women social enterprises.

Wife of the President of Pakistan Samina Arif Alvi was the chief guest at the occasion which was attended by prominent women leaders from politics, sports, healthcare and charities as well as other segments of society including journalists and members of the diplomatic corps and their spouses.

An exhibition of social enterprises for women empowerment as well as organisations working to support persons with disabilities and social justice was set up which included a colourful crafts bazaar. The exhibitors included the Pakistan Foreign Office Women Association (PFOWA), Behbud Crafts, Indus Heritage Trust, Mashal Association, Andaaz, Rozan, Nomad Gallery, Care for Special Persons Foundation, Aga Khan Economic Planning Board for Pakistan and Pakistan Air Force Women’s Association (PAFWA).

CEO Serena Hotels South and Central Asia Aziz Boolani said that Serena Hotels is working to create a workplace where everyone can advance, and a culture of equality that unlocks human potential. “We are proud to be the first EDGE (Economic Dividends for Gender Equality) certified hospitality company in Pakistan. Today we celebrate the achievements of women and pledge to collectively create an inclusive world.”