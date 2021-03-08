United States And Facebook recognize Pakistani women entrepreneurs on International Women’s Day

The United States Mission to Pakistan, in partnership with Facebook, celebrated International Women’s Day 2021 by recognizing the achievements of Pakistani women entrepreneurs who received #SheMeansBusiness training through the U.S. Agency for International Development’s (USAID) Small and Medium Enterprise Activity. To date, USAID has provided training for 433 Pakistani women-owned micro, small, and medium enterprises under this initiative.

The #SheMeansBusiness training initiative helps women-led businesses in Pakistan and around the world utilize social media platforms, such as Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, to boost their online presence and sales. Through the USAID-Facebook partnership, Facebook Certified Trainers provide free online marketing training and support to women-led businesses that are struggling to market themselves to the right target audience.

“Women entrepreneurs in Pakistan and across the globe are triggering disruptions in the digital ecosystem and making tremendous strides to transform their innovative ideas into practical and profitable businesses and solutions,” said USAID Mission Director Julie Koenen. “I would like to thank Facebook for its efforts in supporting women entrepreneurs not just in Pakistan but across the globe. We look forward to expanding and building upon this collaboration.”

“Women in Pakistan are extremely talented and have the potential to achieve great success; something we have observed over the years and continue to invest in,” said Beth Ann Lim, Director of Facebook’s Asia Pacific Policy Programs and Government Outreach. “Through the expansion of our #SheMeansBusiness program in Pakistan, we have designed trainings that will aid in the promotion of micro/small businesses being led by women – especially by those who are based in the rural areas.” During the event, women entrepreneurs who participated in the initiative shared how the training has helped them expand their businesses using online platforms. “I am extremely grateful to USAID for enrolling me in this highly effective and engaging workshop,” said Saira Jahan, owner of Moksha Resorts in Gilgit Baltistan. “Before this, I checked audience insights only to monitor engagement, but after these sessions, I use these tools to influence my strategy to identify target audiences, tourist trends, etc. The trainer made everything very easy to comprehend. Great initiative!”