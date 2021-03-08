Int’l Women’s Day marked at NUML

The Department of International Relations of National University of Modern Languages (NUML) Islamabad organized a seminar to commemorate the International Women’s Day, illustrating the pivotal role of women and their continued struggle for nation building in Pakistan.

Several distinguished speakers spoke on the occasion. Prof Dr Safeer Awan, Pro Rector Academics NUML, said, “Women’s movement is divided across the ideological spectrum. But the good thing is that all women come together on international women’s day.” He also said biases against the women are more deep rooted in language and culture. The gate keepers of honor and culture exploit women’s bodies for their narrow ideological politics. However, the positive thing is that social consciousness about women’s rights is increasing in the right direction.

Covering the topic of Women’s Leadership Role in 21st century, Dr Rizwana Abbasi, HOD IR Department, said that to lead successfully in this century and beyond, “we need trans-personal leaders who are ethical, authentic and lead without egocentricity by setting aside personal desire for power. In today’s complex world women’s inherited attributes will set them up to spearhead the transformation of leadership in twenty first century.”

Dr Humaira Shahbaz from Persian Department spoke on Iqbal’s message for women. She concluded with Iqbal’s statement, “The fate of a nation can be read from the forehead of its mothers.”

Dr Sobia Saleem of Urdu Department and Dr Asma Naveed of Russian Department also shared thoughts on the occasion on Women in Urdu novel and women emancipation and scio-economic development in Pakistan.

It may as well be noted that NUML already entertains and upholds gender equity principles where its faculty consists of 45% females and 45% of its students comprise of young women as well.