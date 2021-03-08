LHC restrains NAB from arresting Safdar till 29th

The Lahore High Court (LHC) restrained on Monday the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) from arresting former prime minister Nawaz Sharif’s son-in-law Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar. A two-judge bench of the LHC, headed by Justice Sarfraz Dogar, issued a notice to the corruption watchdog to submit its response to a petition filed by the PML-N leader. The court barred the bureau from arresting him until March 29. Safdar challenged the NAB’s call-up notice in an assets beyond means case. Last week, the NAB directed him to appear before an investigation team at the NAB Lahore office at 11 am on Wednesday (March 10) in a case pertaining to his assets beyond known sources of income. In the fresh notice to Safdar, the anti-graft watchdog mentioned dozens of his alleged properties and sought his reply in this regard. Sources said that Captain (retd) Mohammad Safdar owned a flour mill near Sundar Industrial Estate and 200 kanal land in Raiwind.













