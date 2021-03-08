Women rights NGO DESSI International observed International Women’s Day 2021 at Larkana

Speeches and dialogues were arranged on the observance of International Women’s Day 2021, by the United Nations ECOSOC accredited women-focused civil society organization Development through Empowerment for Sustainable Solutions Initiative (DESSI) International, here on Monday.

Mrs. Hannan, Chairperson of DESSI International, briefed about the importance of the International Women’s Day 2021, and delivered a speech on it. In his speech, she appreciated the efforts made by the United Nations, Government of Pakistan, and other civil society organizations for the achievement of women’s basic rights. She also stressed that still there is a huge gap to make it possible for the delivery and women’s access to basic rights and have authority in their decision making of choosing life partners, advancement of education, doing jobs and or businesses.

Imtiaz Ahmed, Executive Director of DESSI International, while speaking on the occasion said that at our gross-roots level, girls are gradually creating their entrepreneurships in stitching and beautician trades. On the other hand, new generation girls are being shifted from arts work to technological advancement. He highlighted that more than 120 girls, who have passed training in Social Media Marketing under NAVTTC and BBSHRRDB skill development programs, are doing freelance work over the internet and earning reasonably well. He also stressed that girls should gain access to free vocational and technical training courses to initially equip them with market knowledge of competitiveness.

During the occasion, the participants Payal Kumari and Mehwish Khoso also shared some poetry and did comparisons on this occasion. Whereas, recitation was made by Sanober Solangi, Naat by Nawab Bukhari, which followed several other speeches made by Asia Jatoi, Unsa, Ameena, Maria, Rubab Fatima and Bhawna Kumari. The stalls of beautician, fruit chaat and music by Sofia, Sagheeran and Amina were also the highlights of the event.