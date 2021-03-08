Two fall prey to ‘honour’ killing in Karachi

What appears to be a case of honour killing, the charred bodies of a boy and a woman were found near Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Hadeed link road within the jurisdiction of Steel Town police station on Monday. On getting information, the police and Rangers reached the spot and shifted the bodies to a nearby hospital for an autopsy. The police said unidentified suspects kidnapped and tortured the two before setting them afire.

As per initial investigations, they said, the incident appears to be an honour crime. Further investigation into the incident is underway with evidence being collected from the scene. SSP Malir Irfan Bahadur said the deceased boy is about 12 to 14 years old while the woman’s age could not be determined. The bodies’ fingerprints and other parts had been torched, he added.