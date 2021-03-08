British diplomat visits maternity clinic

Annabel Gerry, development director of the British High Commission in Pakistan, visited the DAFPAK-funded a maternity clinic and Roshni Mobile Outreach Camp in Lahore on Monday.

The purpose of the visit was to meet the service provider and FP users/voucher beneficiaries in-person and to talk to field team to observe their daily operations and activities occurring at the SF facility and to gauge service provider, voucher beneficiaries/clients and staff experiences to improve family planning and reproductive health services in Pakistan, under DAFPAK programme. On the occasion, the voucher beneficiaries/clients and staff expressed their views and experiences for provision of family planning and reproductive health services at SSF and thorough outreach camps as well.

Ms Annabel Gerry said: “The UK is supporting Pakistan in increasing access to quality family services through the Delivering Accelerated Family Planning in Pakistan programme. I believe that every woman should have the right to choose when and how many children to have.

Today is International Women’s Day – I am pleased to see that through our partnership of Marie Stopes will be reaching 500,000 more family planning users and saving lives of more than 700 more women in Punjab, KP and Sindh including those most vulnerable.”