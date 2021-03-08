PIA resumes Islamabad-Chitral flights after 18 months

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has resumed flight operations between Islamabad and Chitral that had been suspended for one-and-a-half years due to the spread of the coronavirus pandemic. The PIA spokesperson on Monday announced that Rs5,920 will be charged for one-side trip. For Chitral, two flights will be operated from Islamabad twice a week, said the PIA spokesperson, adding that the resumption of the flight op on the Chitral Sector will promote tourism. Moreover, it was also announced that two more flights have been increased from Karachi to Sialkot by the PIA in order to facilitate passengers and businesspersons. The national airline will now run four flights in a week to Sialkot and Rs7,500 will be charged for one-side trip. On March 5, Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) had resumed its flight services between Lahore and Islamabad as the first flight flew from the Punjab provincial capital towards the federal capital today. After months-long flight suspension between Lahore and Islamabad due to the rising cases of coronavirus, the first flight had been operated by the national carrier between the cities. The airline will operate flights between Lahore and Islamabad thrice a week. Earlier in the week, PIA had announced discounted fares for domestic flights with an aim to promote tourism in the spring season. The national carrier unveiled discounted fares for flights to Karachi, Islamabad and Lahore.













