Mera Jism-Meri Marzi slogan misinterpreted: Shehla Raza

On the occasion of International Women’s Day, a women’s rally was organized from Sindh Assembly Building to Karachi Press Club under Sindh Women’s Development Department. The rally was led by Provincial Minister Syeda Shehla Raza, while Sindh Women Development Secretary Anjum Iqbal Jumani and a large number of girls and women also participated in the rally.

Arriving at the press club, Provincial Minister Syeda Shehla Raza greeted all the women present on the occasion, and said “Today is known for the sacrifices and struggles of women”. The minister said that the role of women is crucial in shaping any successful society. She noted that Fatima Jinnah was not only behind her brother Quaid-e-Azam, but always struggled alongside him. Women should not be judged or called just on the basis of relations; a woman is first a human being, which is also highlighted in our religion, the minister added, and said that some elements misinterpreted the slogan (Mera Jism-Meri Marzi) my body-my will.

“In order to make women more capable and confident, we have tabled a resolution in the Sindh Assembly today. We want to provide economic stability, especially to women who have been severely affected by Covid,” she said.

Later, Provincial Minister Syeda Shehla Raza also participated in a program organized by Karachi Press Club, on the occasion of International Women’s Day. Speaking on the occasion, Syeda Shehla Raza said that she wanted a woman member of the assembly to convene every March 8 session, and the women should be given the opportunity to speak in the house.

During the rally beautiful pink and purple umbrellas were distributed among the rally participants. The Rally participants sung special song to honor the women, and chanted empowering slogans like “Walk hand in hand, let’s go with us, situation will be changed, come with us and keep on chanting slogans of long live Pakistan.” Participants of the rally also carried various banners and placards on the occasion of International Women’s Day.