Govt to pull 7 million women out of abject poverty: Nishtar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) Dr. Sania Nishtar on Monday said that the government was committed to lift seven million underprivileged women out of abject poverty enabling them to utilize their abilities as a productive citizen. In a message, Dr Sania Nishtar said, “A country cannot thrive when half of its population is not educated and unable to fulfill their potentials. Therefore, at its core, Ehsaas program aims to lift the 7 million poorest women in Pakistan out of poverty and help them to achieve their potential.” She said, “Ehsaas program is a pioneering anti-poverty program in the country that aims to change this reality and ensure that all women, irrespective of their background, have the opportunity to succeed. There are currently over 250 policies under the umbrella of Ehsaas, many of which are designed to specifically target women.” This International Women’s Day 2021, Ehsaas celebrated the destitute women and girls from lagging areas of Pakistan and their efforts in shaping a post-COVID inclusive Pakistan.













