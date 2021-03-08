Daily Times

US, UK, China top destinations of Pak exports in seven months

United States of America (USA) remained the top export destinations of the Pakistani products during the seven months of financial year (2020-21), followed by United Kingdom (UK) and China.

Total exports to the USA during July-January (2020-21) were recorded at US $ 2680.250 million against the exports of US $ 2440.386 million during July-January (2019-20), showing growth of 9.82 percent, according to State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

This was followed by UK, wherein Pakistan exported goods worth US $ 1135.303 million against the exports of US $ 1004.505 million last year, showing increase of 13.02 percent. China was the at third top export destination, where Pakistan exported products worth US $ 1026.960 million during the months under review against the exports of US $1063.818 million during last year, showing decline of 3.46 percent, SBP data revealed.

Among other countries, Pakistani exports to Germany stood at US $ 873.241 million against US $799.324 million during last year, showing increase of 9.24 percent while the exports to UAE were recorded at US $ 823.543 million against US $ 978.474 million last year, the data revealed. During July-January (2020-21), the exports to Holland were recorded at US $617.931 million against US $597.048 million whereas the exports to Afghanistan stood at US $ 543.650 million against US $633.121 million. Pakistan’s exports to Italy were recorded at $415.005 million against the exports of US $ 463.043 million while the exports to Spain were recorded at US $ 439.280 million against US $525.942 million last year.

The exports to Bangladesh stood at US $ 323.229 million against US $ 440.909 million.

Similarly, the exports to France during the months under review were recorded at US $ 255.567 million against US $ 257.808 million while the exports to Saudi Arabia stood at US $ 276.108 million against US $ 278.954 million. Pakistan’s exports to Turkey were recorded at US $147.710 million during the current year compared to US $170.734 million last year whereas the exports to Canada stood at US $167.059 million against US $ 168.951 million, to Poland US $ 167.320 million against US $ 157.183 million whereas the exports to Australia stood at US $ 139.947 million during the current year against US $ 117.249 million during last year. Overall Pakistan’s exports to other countries witnessed decline of 3.80 percent in seven months, from US $ 14.445 billion to US $ 13.896 billion, the SBP data revealed.

