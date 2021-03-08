Reforms being made to ensure transparency in audits: AGP

Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP) Javed Jehangir has said that the Department of Auditor General of Pakistan (DAGP) has set the process of reforms in motion including setting up of Audit Management Information System (AMIS) competency center and Specialized Audit unit for specific sectors to meet challenges and to ensure transparency.

Addressing a batch of Probationary Officers of 47th Specialized Training Program on the eve of their passing out ceremony held at Pakistan Audit & Accounts Academy Lahore, the Auditor General of Pakistan congratulated all the 24 probationary officers who had completing 10 months long STP for their attainments in terms of impressive achievements and splendid results, according to a press release issued by the AGP office on Monday.

Javed Jehangir said that the Probationers of 47th Batch were entering into service at the time when the pre-requisite of professionalism for working in an IT environment had to be fulfilled on their part.

This digitization and e-governance also affected other process flows and had thus ushered in the age of disruptive technologies. Therefore, officers of Pakistan Audit & Accounts service are obligated to focus on their continuous professional development, learning new skills for assimilating audit techniques commensurate with emerging audit areas and working environments to prove themselves as productive members of the public sector auditing community.