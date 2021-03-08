Chaudhrys and Bhuttos

The Chaudhry clan of Gujrat has historically dominated the political landscape for nearly six decades now. Given their crucial tilting of the windmills, time and again, it was only natural that their support would become a key debate ahead of the race for Senate chairmanship. Yet, standing by their allies on the treasury benches, PML-Q chief, Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain, declined the PPP’s request for support of Yousaf Raza Gillani. The plot further thickened when senior Q leader, Moonis Elahi, took to Twitter to repudiate Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s appeal as nothing but rumours.

This interesting interaction between two grandsons (Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto and Chaudhry Zahoor Elahi) has brought on a new twist in the cut-throat antagonism between the two families. The rivalry goes back as early as ZAB’s tenure when Elahi was arrested for several years on charges that did not stand in a court of law (once accused in a buffalo theft case.) He was among the nine parliamentary leaders thrown out of the house during the PPP tenure. Elahi Sr, in return, is famous for buying the pen, which was used to write ZAB’s death sentence, and presenting it to Gen Zia-ul-Haq. The cut-throat, five-decades-old enmity made it to national debates when former president, Asif Ali Zardari, embraced the Chaudhrys in 2011. The alliance of convenience was further cemented when cousin Pervez Elahi was appointed deputy prime minister. From being at each other’s throats over accusations as serious as murder to cuddling for power, the two families have come a long way. It is only the pursuit for political dominion that allows parties like the PPP to turn a blind eye to whatever has transpired between them and their adversaries. The famous Charter of Democracy signed with Nawaz Sharif; Benazir’s request to Sahibzada Yaqub Khan (Zia’s Foreign Minister) to be a part of her team and appointing Ghulam Ishaq Khan (known anti-Bhutto) as president are all glaring examples of the PPP showing exemplary “generosity” in mending fences whenever needed. Call it reconciliation, magnanimity or turning of the tables, the game of politics can never be certain.

Whether Moonis acknowledges it, PML-Q’s staunch stance when it came to honouring its commitment with the government shows political maturity rarely seen in Pakistan’s power struggle. Amid times when party loyalties are being bought off like candy and principled positions keep flipping like clouds in the sky, the Chaudhrys have maintained a reputation for playing honestly. It can only be hoped that this inclination for transparency and reconciliatory politics trickles down to other key players. Honesty is the best policy in politics only if those running the game realise its worth. *