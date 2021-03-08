Bryson DeChambeau powers to victory at Bay Hill

ORLANDO: Bryson DeChambeau gathered the crowds with his long drives and used his putter to seal a one-shot victory at the Arnold Palmer Invitational near Orlando on Sunday. DeChambeau made a 5-foot par putt on No. 18 to win it, finishing at 11-under-par 277 in front of a limited crowd at the Bay Hill Club and Lodge, just in front of Lee Westwood, while Corey Conners finished alone in third place at 8 under. DeChambeau’s 1-under 71 in the final round matched the low round of the day with Andrew Putnam and Matt Wallace. They were the only three in the field to break par during a sunny but windy final round. The victory was DeChambeau’s first since a dominating run to the U.S. Open title in September and was inspired by a text from Tiger Woods before the final round began.

“I got a text from Tiger this morning and he had obviously done really well here and was very instrumental in Mr. Palmer’s life as Mr. Palmer was to Tiger,” DeChambeau said, referencing the eight Arnold Palmer Invitational titles won by Woods, who was involved in a serious car crash on Feb. 23. “We just talked about keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr. Palmer said.” While low scores were hard to come by, the conditions did allow DeChambeau to take a gamble with his tee shot at No. 6 for the second consecutive day. Instead of following the fairway along a lake on the par-5 hole, DeChambeau took a short cut over the water with a breeze mostly in his favor. His 376-yard drive found a bunker 88 yards from the pin, changing the dynamics of what is regularly a 565-yard hole. His second shot missed the green, but he scrambled for a birdie to reach 11 under and found himself alone in the lead when Westwood bogeyed the seventh hole. Westwood tied DeChambeau again at 11 under with a birdie at No. 12, but fell out of the top spot with a three-putt bogey at No. 14. DeChambeau made a 37-foot putt for a birdie at No. 4, a 49-foot putt for par at No. 11 and a knee-knocking 4-foot par putt at No. 17 with the pressure on after he blasted his birdie putt past the hole. On the par-4 18th, DeChambeau hit his drive to the center of the fairway, hit his approach shot to the center of the green and again putted past the hole. He then drained another pressure-packed putt, this one from 5 feet to earn the victory.