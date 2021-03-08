A journey of spiritual sustenance to a monastery could be just what you need

Many in isolation are desperate for travel. I, meanwhile, have been travelling in order to find isolation. Inspired by a 13th-century Cistercian wall at the bottom of my garden in Norfolk, a couple of years ago I began visiting some of the great religious houses of Britain and then traced the route of monasticism from the desert fathers of Egypt into Europe.

The Buddhist monasteries created another thread. All offered spiritual balm. As St Aelred, abbot of Rievaulx monastery in Yorkshire, said: ‘Everywhere peace, everywhere serenity and a marvellous freedom from the tumult of the world.’ Researching my book, The Interior Silence, I visited ten monasteries across the globe to examine different aspects of monastic wisdom. Some are harder to reach than others, but each has its own beauty.

ITALY’S FAMOUS FRIAR — Assisi in Umbria is a well-trodden route, attracting about five million pilgrims a year. Francis of Assisi, the self-sacrificing friar, is an eco saint and remains hugely popular.

The Basilica is worth seeing for the Giotto frescoes following the life of Francis, but then walk or drive up into the hills to see the little friary where he lived, the slab of rock that was his bed. This was the route to happiness.

HARMONY IN JAPAN — Mount Koya is the centre of Temple Buddhism in Japan. Beyond Osaka, a Hornby-style train winds through banks of bamboo trees up into the lotus-shaped mountain range. Buddhist tourists are welcome here, for the monks can mingle and even marry. The gates shut at 9pm, the rooms are sparse, the food cleansing. All designed to achieve harmony.

SERENE SPAIN — if you are seeking a heavenly aspect from monasteries, Montserrat in Catalonia has an otherworldliness.

The monastery is carved out of a mountain, the peaks of which are whisked into shapes both sublime and profane.

Inside the monastery is the statue of the black Madonna, said to have been found in a nearby cave. She is small and serene-looking seated on a silver throne with Jesus on her lap.

DIVINE IN THE DESERT — to follow the story of the monasteries, visit the Egyptian desert. The disciple Mark brought Christianity to Alexandria in the first century AD and Egypt became the setting for the desert fathers.

The Coptic Christians are a target for Islamic extremists so visits to the monasteries need to be carefully organised. St Pishoy, the most famous monastery in the region of Alexandria, is an hour from Cairo. The domes and arches of its five churches rise up from the desert and its crosses are illuminated magnificently at night