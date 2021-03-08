Discussion held on Women as Agents of Social Change

The Hum Roundtable successfully culminated earlier on Monday at Hum studio, Hum News office. The event, titled Women as Agents of Social Change comprised two panel discussions. The first session focused on ‘The gendered face of Covid-19’, while the second session focused on ‘Women in the corridors of power and on decision-making tables.’ The discussions were witnessed by a limited audience comprising media, students and select guests, keeping Covid-19 SOPs in mind. Moderated by Dr Maria Zulfiqar, the panellist of the first session comprised Tabassum Adnan, a Pakistani women’s rights activist from the Swat Valley. Recipient of the Human Defenders Award, she was a nominee for the N-Peace Empowerment Award and won the US State Department’s 2015 International Women of Courage Award for her efforts in seeking justice for Pakistani women. She has also won the Nelson Mandela Award 2016; Amin Hashwani, a businessman, social activist and author, founder and supporter of initiatives in the field of health, education, youth development, art, culture and peace building.













