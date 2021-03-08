KSA celebrates its first Women Beauty & Wellness 2021 Awards

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has celebrated its first Beauty & Wellness Awards 2021. This innovative ceremony has been hosted as a virtual event due to the current COVID restrictions in the country. The aim of the awards was to appreciate and highlight the exclusive role of Saudi women for their immense contribution in gender empowerment. The nominated winners had been announced through an online event on March 8th on International Women’s Day.

“We are honoured to be a part of this unique event recognizing the amazing successes of inspirational women of Saudi Arabia. The empowerment of women and girls is very important for a developed nation and we are proud to support this initiative,” Manuel Market Chief Executive Officer & Founder Khalid Aldarwish said.

Zeba Javed, famously known as Shadez, is the Founder and Director of Beauty and Wellness Awards. She has always wanted to create a platform for women “where they get recognised for their achievements and hard work” and this is where the concept of the Beauty and Wellness Awards started. Zeba says “Women are the most beautiful when given a chance to accomplish” and the real beauty of a woman is when “they endeavour a task with their spirit coming through”. Saudi Arabia is the Land of Opportunities for those who have dreams to do big and dare to be different and Zeba wants to “bring the attention of international audiences to the culture, traditions and heritage of this country and promote the best of what we have”.

The new changes in policies in the Kingdom have made a great difference in highlighting the role of females in their effective contribution to social and economic development, and this appreciation has been picked up in the international sphere. Hammad Chaudhry, a British businessman who represents several Hollywood Studios, says “The Beauty and Wellness Awards provide a great space for highlighting the creative work of women and are a source of inspiration and achievement in the international sector.” He is taking the lead in promoting this remarkable achievement of the Kingdom in the fashion and entertainment world. “I believe that by taking these awards on a global platform, we will set examples for future generations.” says Hammad.

The awards’ categories included Makeup and Beauty bloggers, Wellness and Fitness bloggers, and makeup artists who are continuously working in their fields. The Social Media Beauty and Wellness Awards 2020 is posted on Instagram @beautyawardsa. Sponsors for the awards are Love, Beauty, and Planet and are powered by Manuel Market.

Winner of the Beauty & Wellness Award

1. Sara Rayees

Modest Fashion Designer of the year

2. Mona Al Noman

Bridal Makeup Artist of the year

3. Bayan Linjawi

Rising Influencer of the Year

4. Noha Sindi

Fashion Stylist of the year

5. Emon Shakoor

Start-up success of the year

6. Shahad Salman

Emerging Model of the Year

7. Haya Sawan

Fitness Trainer of the Year