Ali Gul Pir’s new song is a response to Aurat March detractors

Rapper Ali Gul Pir has tackled the curse of domestic abuse in his new song “Tera Jism Meri Marzi” for International Women’s Day.

“How dare you say you have ownership of your own body,” reads Ali’s sarcastic tweet announcing the song’s release on Sunday.

The song opens with Ali thanking screenwriter Khalilur Rehman Qamar, who is known for his misogynistic views and intolerance towards those who don’t endorse his opinions, for “showing everyone the path”. It is a story of an abusive marriage showing a husband assaulting his wife over cold food and not covering herself “properly”.

The wife, having had enough of the abuse and insult, knocks him out with a frying pan one day and binds him to a chair, which signifies her freedom to exercise autonomy over her body and her life.

The song features some of the most common remarks that women have to bear in society, such as Chup aurat achi, bolne wali gandi. It talks about society’s obsession with fair, tall and beautiful women.

International Women’s Day is being celebrated today, Monday. It highlights and celebrates women’s struggle for their rights, including the right to equal pay and vote, as well as against social evils such as domestic abuse and violence.